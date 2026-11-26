VICE President Sara Duterte blasted the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision dismissing the habeas corpus petitions filed by her siblings challenging the arrest and transfer of their father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, to the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

“No foreign court or nation should ever stand above the sovereignty of our country. The protection of the life, liberty, and fundamental rights of every Filipino citizen must remain paramount,” Duterte said in a statement released on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

“No Philippine court should lightly dismiss a petition as moot, when the underlying issues concern national sovereignty, constitutional accountability, and the government’s duty to protect the life and liberty of every Filipino from foreign interference,” she added.

The Supreme Court dismissed the consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by Duterte’s children, Sebastian, Veronica, and Paolo, questioning their father’s arrest and transfer to the ICC.

The High Court ruled that a writ of habeas corpus is a domestic remedy enforceable only within the Philippines, noting that the former President was already under the custody of the ICC and participating in its proceedings.

A petition for habeas corpus seeks to compel authorities to present a detained person before a court and justify the legality of the person’s detention.

“Because habeas corpus examines whether detention prior to transfer to a court is legal, issuing the writ would serve no practical purpose here,” the SC said in a ruling approved by nine justices.

The ruling also said the writ could no longer be enforced against the Philippine officials named in the petitions because the transfer had already been completed.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen concurred with the dismissal of the consolidated petitions but questioned the majority’s failure to address what he described as “unresolved, grave, and serious constitutional questions that can recur yet may evade judicial review.”

In his 58-page concurring and dissenting opinion, Leonen said the court should have provided clear guidelines for future cases.

“I concur in the finding that the Petition for Habeas Corpus should be dismissed. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has competence to determine its own jurisdiction, which includes the disposition of any person physically surrendered to it,” Leonen said.

“However, I dissent from the Court’s failure to provide clear guidance for future cases. The situation involves clear, serious, and grave constitutional issues that are capable of repetition and would otherwise evade review. Our silence can be interpreted as complicity in a violation of the Constitution, our concurrence with a treaty, and the relevant law,” he added.

Leonen said as the court of last resort, the SC must not shirk its duty to provide clear guidelines for the bench, the bar and law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Paolo Panelo Jr., counsel for Veronica Duterte, said they would file a motion for reconsideration.

“Yesterday, we received, with deep disappointment, the Supreme Court’s ruling dismissing the petitions for habeas corpus as moot, and declining to pass upon the legality of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s rendition to The Hague,” Panelo said in a statement posted on his Facebook account.

“With due respect, the decision effectively reduces the great writ of habeas corpus to a race to remove the person detained outside Philippine territory before the courts can act. We will file a Motion for Reconsideration,” he added.

Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025, based on an arrest warrant issued by the ICC amid its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed during his administration’s war on drugs.

The ICC charged the former president with several counts of crimes against humanity, involving murder and attempted murder allegedly committed in the Philippines between November 2011 and March 2019, when he was Davao City mayor and later president.

He was flown to the Netherlands on the same day to be turned over to the ICC. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)