Sara: I’m for the people, not the admin nor opposition

VICE President (VP) Sara Duterte maintained on Saturday, June 29, 2024, that she is working for the people, not for the administration nor the opposition.

“Sa trabaho ko at sa pagkatao ko at sa prinsipyo ko, hindi ako gumagalaw for the administration, for the opposition, or kung anuman ‘yang political na ‘yan. Ang galaw ko ay base sa kung ano ‘yung makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan, at kung ano ‘yung karapat-dapat,” Duterte said in an interview in Cebu City.

(In my work, in my character, and in my principles, I do not act for the administration, for the opposition, or for any political group. My actions are based on what will help our fellow citizens and what is right.)

This was her response when asked to react to the pronouncement of former Presidential spokesperson Attorney Harry Roque that she is now the leader of the opposition following her resignation from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s cabinet as the secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), as well as the vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

Duterte said she set aside her political plans to focus on the transition of the DepEd as well as the projects and activities of the Office of the President.

Duterte’s resignation is effective July 19, 2024.

Earlier, the VP said her mother is encouraging her to go back to Davao City to run again as mayor.

She said her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and brothers Sebastian and Paolo are all planning to seek senatorial posts in the 2025 midterm elections.

Paolo is currently the representative of Davao City's First District, while Sebastian is the mayor of Davao City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)