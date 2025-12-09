Sarah Discaya surrenders pending arrest warrant

EMBATTLED contractor Sarah Discaya surrendered on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) pending the issuance of an arrest warrant against her.

Discaya was accompanied by her legal counsel when she arrived at the NBI head office around 10 a.m.

Earlier the day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the arrest warrant against Discaya will be out any day within the week.

On December 5, the Office of the Ombudsman filed criminal charges against several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials along with Discaya, the owner of St. Timothy Construction, and several others over the anomalous P96.5 million “ghost” flood control project in Davao Occidental.

The project was declared completed and fully paid in 2022 but upon the inspection of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in September 2025, the project was found to be non-existent.

Sarah and her husband, Curlee, own two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most number of flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025.

Over the past three years, Discaya firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts including flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)