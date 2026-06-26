Sarangani earthquake death toll rises to 81

THE death toll brought about by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Maasim, Sarangani on June 8, 2026 has increased to 81, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Friday, June 26, 2026.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said 60 deaths related to the jolt was recorded in Soccsksargen while 21 in Davao Region.

It said 31 were still missing, 18 from Soccsksargen and 13 from Davao.

The NDDRMC said 382,269 families or 1,633,161 individuals were affected by the earthquake in 620 barangays in Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro.

Of these figures, 5,496 families or 23,568 persons remain displaced.

It said over P470 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population.

The disaster council said 15,429 houses were declared destroyed while 71,629 were damaged.

It said the damage to infrastructure was recorded at P1,356,034,440.41. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)