Sarangani quake death toll rises to 37

MANILA – The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude offshore quake in Sarangani has risen to 37, the Office of Civil Defense said Tuesday.

OCD deputy spokesperson Diego Agustin Mariano said as of 6 a.m., there were four recorded in Region 11 (Davao) and 33 in Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN).

"These are still for validation," Mariano told reporters.

There are 18 deaths being validated in Sarangani province, 12 in General Santos City-- both in Region 12 -- and three in South Cotabato.

The OCD has yet to release figures on the damage caused by the strong quake.

Earlier reports said there were 144 injured and four missing persons.

Initial assessment indicated that General Santos City was the worst affected when the quake struck at 7:37 a.m. Monday in the Celebes Sea.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded 1,055 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3-6.7.

The OCD said the national government is working with local officials in Sarangani for relief and assistance.

It will deploy generators and fuels for use of hospitals to ensure the continuous operations of medical facilities. (PNA)