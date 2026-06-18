Sarangani quake death toll rises to 78

THE death toll from the powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Maasim, Sarangani has increased to 78, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said 57 fatalities were recorded in Soccsksargen and 21 in Davao Region.

The agency also recorded 1,339 injured individuals and 30 are still missing.

It said of the 346,413 affected families or 1,414,752 individuals in 573 barangays, 4,449 families or 18,504 persons remain inside evacuation centers in 45 barangays.

The disaster bureau said a total of P176,824,074 worth of assistance have been provided to the affected population.

Authorities said the damage incurred by the infrastructure sector stood at P148,047,150 while damage to agriculture was pegged at P29,840,000.

A total of 74,657 were damaged by the earthquake with 60,976 partially damaged and 13,681 totally wrecked.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. and was located about 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers, sending strong tremors across large parts of Mindanao. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)