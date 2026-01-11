Saudi, 2 other sites eyed for expansion of OFW contract verification system

THE Online Employment Contract Verification System (OECVS) is set to be expanded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and two other areas very soon.

This as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is also set to make available the OECVS in Abu Dhabi, as well as Hong Kong during the first quarter of 2026.

"Originally tested in Migrant Workers Office-Dubai, the system aims to streamline employment contract verification, reduce processing time, eliminate manual steps, and protect data privacy," said the DMW.

It said the system will also be made available in Singapore, other parts of the Middle East, Europe, and the rest of Asia sometime in the second half of 2026.

This, the department said, is part of the global rollout of the OECVS as part of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) that was signed between the DMW and the DataFlow Group.

"This marks the global launch of the Online Employment Contract Verification System, which is a fully digital platform that enables overseas Filipino workers to submit, pay for, and download verified employment contracts online," said the DMW.

During its launch in Dubai, the OECVS has already processed over 30,000 OFW contracts.

This allowed the saving of nearly AED 2 million and about 137,500 hours for OFWs in Dubai since July 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)