SB19 named Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon

P-POP group SB19 was named Favorite Asian Act at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Wednesday, July 17, beating other top nominees from Asia.

The group, known for its energetic performances and catchy tunes, bested K-pop group Enhypen, Malaysian singer Iman Troye, Japanese girl group NiziU, and Indonesian vocalist Tiara Andini to take home the coveted title.

The group composed of Pablo, Stell, Josh, Justin, and Felip turned to social media to express their gratitude to their fans known as A'TIN and to nickelodeon for their recognition.

"Winning Favorite Asian Act at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is a dream come true for us and for our country, the Philippines. Your support and recognition mean everything," the group wrote.

During Nickelodeon Asia's announcement video, SB19 members also shared their appreciation, with Justin saying: "It's such an honor to represent the Philippines."

"We appreciate your love and support," Felip added.

As the only Filipino nominee in the category, SB19's victory showcases the growing global popularity of P-pop music and the group's status as "Kings of P-pop. (Rachel Gabiola, NWSSU intern)