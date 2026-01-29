SC affirms ruling voiding impeachment vs Duterte, denies House bid for reversal

THE Supreme Court (SC) en banc has upheld with finality its earlier ruling declaring the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional, after unanimously denying the House of Representatives’ motion for reconsideration.

In a press conference n Thursday, January 29, 2026, SC spokesperson Camille Ting said the en banc junked the House’s bid to overturn its July 25, 2025 decision, affirming that the fourth impeachment complaint transmitted to the Senate on February 5, 2025 was barred by the Constitution’s one-year prohibition on initiating impeachment proceedings against the same official.

All participating justices voted to deny the motion. Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa took no part, while Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh was on leave.

The High Court reiterated that the impeachment complaint violated Article XI, Section 3(5) of the Constitution, which bars the initiation of more than one impeachment proceeding against the same official within a one-year period.

It further explained that the first three impeachment complaints against Duterte, which were filed under the first mode of impeachment, were deemed “initiated” even if they were not acted upon by the House.

The Court stressed that the Constitution requires impeachment complaints filed under Article XI, Section 3(2) to be included in the House’s Order of Business within 10 session days.

It clarified that “session days” refer to calendar days when the House actually holds sessions, not legislative session days as broadly understood.

Citing its earlier ruling in Gutierrez v. House of Representatives, the Court said an impeachment complaint under the first mode is considered initiated for purposes of the one-year bar when:

a properly verified and endorsed impeachment complaint is referred to the Committee on Justice;

a properly verified and endorsed impeachment complaint is not placed in the Order of Business of the House of Representatives within 10 session days, or referred to the Committee on Justice after it has been put in the Order of Business within three session days, as required by Article XI, Section 3(2) of the Constitution; or

no Articles of Impeachment are transmitted to the Senate before the House of Representatives adjourns sine die. This means that the initiation of an impeachment complaint must occur during the term of Congress.

The Court also affirmed the House of Representatives’ power to promulgate its own Rules on Impeachment but clarified how these rules interact with the Constitution’s two modes of initiating impeachment.

“However, it clarified that Section 2 of the House Rules, as it is currently worded, requires referral to the Committee on Justice even when filed through the second mode. The second mode is provided in Article XI, Section 3(4) of the Constitution, where the endorsement of at least one-third of the members of the House of Representatives would be sufficient to transmit the Articles of Impeachment,” Ting said.

However, the Court pointed out that based on the current wording of the House Rules on Impeachment, even complaints filed under the second mode may still be referred to the Committee on Justice—but only for limited purposes.

These include verifying the endorsements, confirming the existence of supporting evidence and the distribution of copies to all members, and consolidating multiple complaints into a single formulation for transmittal to the Senate.

The Court further ruled that due process applies to impeachment proceedings, describing it as a constitutional safeguard against arbitrariness and unfairness.

“The phrase ‘right to life, liberty, or property’ should not be read with undue literalism. It must be accorded reasonable flexibility to achieve its intent of protecting inherent and inalienable rights that could not have been exhaustively articulated at the time of its framing. The due process clause embodies the fundamental constitutional commitment to reasonableness, fairness, and non-arbitrariness. It envisions that we cannot have a true democratic and republican or representative state that is arbitrary and unfair,” the decision reads.

The Court also noted that the transmittal of Articles of Impeachment must take place during a plenary session of the House, with all members furnished copies of the complaint and evidence. Transmittal to the Senate requires either a one-third vote of House members under the first mode or proof of one-third endorsement under the second mode.

“The Resolution is immediately executory upon digital service on all parties in accordance with A.M. No. 25-05-16-SC, or the Guidelines on the Transition to Electronic Filing in the Supreme Court,” Ting said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)