SC allows transfer of Quiboloy’s cases from Davao to Quezon City

THE Supreme Court (SC) has allowed the transfer of the two criminal cases against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy from the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Davao City to the RTC of Quezon City.

In a statement, the SC said its Second Division granted the request of Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to move the venue of Quiboloy’s charges over child and sexual abuse from his bailiwick to Metro Manila “pursuant to its constitutional power to avoid a miscarriage of justice.”

“The Court found compelling reasons to justify the transfer of venue as the cases involve public interest, with the accused, a well-known religious leader, being influential in the area. As this could cause local biases and a strong possibility that witnesses cannot freely testify due to fear and influence of the accused, the Court found it prudent and judicious to order the transfer of the cases to Quezon City,” the SC said.

The court ordered the branch clerk of Court of Branch 12, RTC, Davao City to forward the entire records of Quiboloy’s criminal cases to the Office of the Executive Judge of the RTC, Quezon City within three days from notice.

The Quezon City RTC, for its part, was directed to raffle the cases upon its receipt.

The SC also directed judges in Davao City and in other stations in Mindanao where future related cases involving Quiboloy and his co-accused may be filed to automatically order the transmittal of the records to the Office of the Clerk of Court of the RTC, Quezon City and Metropolitan Trial Court of Quezon City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)