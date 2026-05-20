SC denies Bato dela Rosa’s TRO petition vs arrest

THE Supreme Court (SC) has denied the petition of embattled Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to prevent his arrest in relation to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement released on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the SC said the en banc, voting 9-5-1, denied the prayer of Dela Rosa for the issuance of a temporary restraining order and/or status quo ante order to prevent Philippine government agencies from arresting him on the basis of any warrant from the ICC, red notice and diffusion from the International Criminal Police Organization, or any foreign judicial or quasi-judicial instrument without a Philippine judicial warrant.

Among the government agencies included in Dela Rosa’s petition were the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Justice, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

“The SC only decided on the prayers for interim relief. The main issues raised by the parties in their pleadings and motions are yet to be resolved in the main case,” the SC said.

The Malacañang said the ICC arrest warrant against Dela Rosa is valid following the decision of the SC.

It said the matter is referred to the Department of Justice.

In an interview with reporters, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Major General Alexander Morico said they have information of Dela Rosa’s whereabouts.

The NBI tried but failed to arrest Dela Rosa during his surprise comeback in the Senate on May 11 following a six-month absence, in the service of the arrest warrant issued to him by the ICC.

It was only that evening of Dela Rosa’s return to the Senate that the ICC confirmed the confidential issuance and unsealing of the arrest warrant against him.

The Senate under then its newly elected Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano placed Dela Rosa under protective custody until he exhausted all legal remedies on his looming arrest.

Following a shooting incident in the Senate building, which led to commotion and panic, Dela Rosa left the Senate premises along with Senator Robin Padilla.

Dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte in the alleged commission of crime against humanity of murder in the country during the implementation of the drug war.

He was alleged to have committed a crime against humanity of murder at least between July 3, 2016 and the end of April 2018, when alleged criminals, particularly those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production were executed.

The chamber cited Dela Rosa’s positions in the national police agency particularly being the chief of the Davao region police office, the PNP intelligence group and most especially as the chief of the PNP and the director general of the Bureau of Corrections. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)