SC dismisses Enrile’s petition; plunder charges to proceed

THE Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the petition filed by former Senate President now Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile seeking for the dismissal of plunder charges against him before the Sandiganbayan.

In a 32-page decision, the SC en banc dropped Enrile’s petition for prohibition, allowing the Sandiganbayan to proceed to the trial on the P172-million plunder case, noting that the prosecution should be allowed to present evidence at its discretion.

It said the Sandiganbayan has the right to determine what evidence should be presented, when, and for what purposes, noting that its discretion is limited only by the requirement that the evidence must be admissible.

“In dismissing Enrile’s petition, the Court ruled that the prosecution’s evidence should not be limited to what is stated in the Bill of Particulars. A bill of particulars supplements the information in criminal cases, providing details necessary for the accused to understand the prosecution’s theory and prepare for their defense,” the SC said.

“While a bill of particulars can limit the prosecution’s evidence, this means that such evidence must relate to the specific crime charged in the Information. The Court further clarified that a bill of particulars does not and should not narrate the prosecution’s trial plan. Thus, it is expected that the prosecution, during the trial, will present evidence not mentioned in the bill of particulars,” it added.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed charges against Enrile, his former chief of staff Jessica Lucila “Gigi” Reyes, Janet Lim Napoles, Ronald John Lim, and John Raymund de Asis over their alleged involvement in the misuse of the lawmakers Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel.

Enrile later filed a motion for Bill of Particulars with the Sandiganbayan seeking to allow him to request specific details from the prosecution to properly prepare for trial. The motion was denied.

The SC, in a decision dated August 11, 2015, ordered the prosecution to submit a Bill of Particulars on some of the items in Enrile’s motion.

It later found that some of the requested information was necessary while some were not.

The prosecution complied and the proceedings before the Sandiganbayan continued but Enrile objected to the contents of the Pre-Trial Order, which includes the actions taken during the pre-trial, the facts agreed upon by the parties, the issues to be tried, and the evidence marked.

As the Sandiganbayan proceeded with the trial, Enrile sought for the intervention of the SC.

Enrile was released from hospital arrest in August 2015 after posting a P1.45 million bail -- P1 million for plunder and P450,000 for graft, for his temporary liberty. He was ordered arrested in 2014. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)