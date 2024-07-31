SC identifies Local Testing Centers for upcoming Bar exams

THE Supreme Court announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Local Testing Centers (LTCs) for the upcoming 2024 Bar Examinations.

In a Bar bulletin, the SC said the exams will be held in the following schools in the NCR:

-University of the Philippines-Diliman

-University of Santo Tomas

-San Beda University

-Manila Adventist College

-University of the Philippines-Bonifacio Global City

-San Beda College-Alabang

In Luzon, Saint Louis University in Baguio City and the University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City, Camarines Sur will be utilized for the exams.

In the Visayas region, the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City, Central Philippine University in Jaro, Iloilo City, and Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation in Tacloban City were identified as LTCs.

For Mindanao, Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan in Cagayan de Oro City and Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City will be used.

The SC said it considered the examinees' preferences and the availability of slots when assigning examination venues.

Examinees may check their LTCs through the Bar Applicant Registration System and Tech Assistance (Barista).

Bar examinations will be held on September 8, 11 and 15. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)