SC increases damages for crime victims, sets new compensation guidelines

THE Supreme Court (SC) has raised the amounts of damages awarded to victims in criminal cases, adopting new guidelines that account for the gravity of offenses, the harm suffered and changing economic conditions.

The guidelines cover civil indemnity, or compensation for harm caused by a crime; moral damages; exemplary damages; and temperate damages, which cover financial losses that cannot be documented with precision.

In a November 4, 2026, decision written by Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh, the SC en banc directed courts to follow the amounts listed in the decision’s tables for all criminal cases.

Higher awards

Applying the guidelines in People of the Philippines v. Flores, the High Court increased the damages awarded to a child who was six years old when the offenses were committed.

For qualified rape of a minor, the Court raised civil indemnity, moral damages and exemplary damages from P100,000 to P325,000 each.

For acts of lasciviousness, the corresponding awards increased from P50,000 to P175,000 each.

The awards will earn interest at six percent a year from the finality of the decision until full payment.

The Court also required trial courts to direct the Department of Social Welfare and Development to refer the child, with her guardian’s consent, to an appropriate rape crisis center for assistance.

Economic changes

The ruling revisited the guidelines established in People v. Jugueta and People v. Tulagan, which the Court said had helped ensure consistent and proportionate awards.

Changes in legislation, court rulings and economic conditions, however, required an increase in the existing amounts.

The Court said inflation, the cost of living, wage growth and fiscal stability are relevant in setting awards, but the review should not rely solely on an inflation calculation because harm to bodily integrity, dignity and personal autonomy cannot be measured only in money.

Basis for damages

Under the updated guidelines, courts determining awards for sexual offenses and other heinous crimes must consider the penalty prescribed by law, the nature and stage of commission of the offense, the extent of injury or loss, and the experiences of victims and survivors.

The distinctions recognize the harm caused by sexual violence, particularly when victims are children or offenders exploit a relationship, authority or position of trust.

The prescribed amounts are not fixed limits, as the Court retains discretion to increase awards when circumstances warrant.

Civil damages, the Court said, recognize the harm suffered by victims and society’s condemnation of criminal conduct, making them an essential part of criminal proceedings.

Financial losses

The Court also set specific amounts for temperate damages to cover ordinary and necessary expenses arising from death or injury when exact costs cannot be established through documentary evidence.

Crimes resulting in death carry the highest ranges of awards because the loss is permanent, with the benchmark for intentional killing set higher than that for death caused by negligence.

The Court said the difference reflects the greater culpability of intentional criminal conduct and does not suggest that a human life has a different value depending on the manner of death. (SunStar Philippines)