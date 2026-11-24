THE Supreme Court has dismissed the consolidated petitions challenging the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte, noting that a writ of habeas corpus is a domestic remedy enforceable only within the country.

Nine justices voted in favor of declaring the habeas corpus petitions filed by Duterte’s children Sebastian, Veronica, and Paolo moot. Four justices dissented, while Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan was out on official business.

“This reflects the principle that a court cannot exercise authority outside its territory over persons or property located in another State. Since Duterte is now under [International Criminal Court] custody in The Hague, Philippine courts cannot enforce a writ affecting his detention or release,” the SC said in a statement.

“Duterte is already participating in ICC proceedings and has pursued remedies available under its rules. His children were also aware of the basis of his detention and were actively challenging it before the ICC. Because habeas corpus examines whether detention prior to transfer to a court is legal, issuing the writ would serve no practical purpose here,” it added.

The ruling also said the writ could no longer be enforced against the Philippine officials named in the petitions.

“Duterte’s arrest and transfer to the ICC had already been completed. Regardless of whether these actions were lawful, the officials no longer had custody or control over him,” the SC said.

The high court emphasized, however, that the ruling does not determine whether or not Duterte’s arrest and transfer were lawful or that his constitutional rights were not violated.

It said any purported violation of the former President’s rights, including claims for compensation or liability, must be pursued through the appropriate legal proceedings rather than through a petition for habeas corpus.

On March 11, 2025, Duterte was arrested on the basis of the arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC amid its ongoing investigation on the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of his drug war from 2011 to 2019, when he was the mayor of Davao City and subsequently when he served as the President.

Duterte was immediately flown to the Netherlands via private jet for his turn over to the ICC.

The former President was charged with the murder and attempted murder of at least 78 victims during his war against illegal drugs.

Duterte made his first in-person appearance during the third status conference in his case on September 16. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)