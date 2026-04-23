SC orders Marcos to comment on petition for disclosure of medical reports

THE Supreme Court has ordered President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to comment on a petition for the disclosure of his medical examination reports.

“The SC, without necessarily giving due course to the petition, directed respondents to comment within a non-extendible period of 10 days from receipt of notice,” the SC said in a statement.

The petition, filed by former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez along with several others, seeks to subject Marcos to physical and mental examinations, including a hair follicle drug test.

The petition also urged the SC to direct the President to disclose and publish the medical report indicating the results of the examinations, including medical and clinical confirmation of his physical and mental fitness to discharge the powers and duties of the presidency.

Aside from Marcos, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto was also named as a respondent in the petition.

In a press conference Thursday, April 23, 2026, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro assured that the President will abide by the order of the high court.

On April 13, Marcos performed a short exercise routine in front of the media as he maintained that he is in very good health and that his diverticulitis has been completely resolved. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)