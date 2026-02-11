SC recognizes property co-ownership of same-sex couples under Family Code

THE Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that same-sex couples who live under one roof may be recognized as co-owners of property, provided there is proof of actual contribution.

In a decision penned by Associate Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez, the Court’s Second Division clarified that while same-sex marriage remains unrecognized under Philippine law, same-sex couples who live together may assert property rights if they can prove actual contribution to the acquisition of the property.

The ruling noted that Article 148 of the Family Code governs the property relations of couples who are living together but cannot legally marry, acknowledging co-ownership based on their actual contributions.

The Court ruled in favor of a former partner’s complaint seeking the partition of property and recognized her as a co-owner of a house and lot she shared with her same-sex partner.

The case involved two women who lived together as a couple for a year and were able to purchase a house and lot in Quezon City.

To facilitate banking transactions, they agreed to register the property in only one partner’s name.

After parting ways, the estranged couple initially agreed to sell the property and divide the proceeds equally, with one partner signing an acknowledgment stating that the other had paid about 50 percent of the purchase and renovation costs.

However, the other partner later refused to sell the property and denied that her former partner was a co-owner.

The High Court reversed the lower courts’ rulings in favor of the partner who claimed to be the sole owner of the property.

“Article 147 applies to unmarried couples who may legally marry. Property acquired during their cohabitation is presumed jointly owned. Article 148 applies to couples who are not permitted to marry. Only properties obtained through actual contribution are considered common property,” the SC said.

“Since the Family Code only allows marriage between a man and a woman, the SC held that same-sex couples necessarily fall under Article 148,” it added.

The SC further noted that the signed acknowledgment, in which one partner admitted that the other paid about half of the property costs, was a binding admission and sufficient proof of actual contribution, which is enough to establish co-ownership.

“In his Concurring Opinion, Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen explained that Article 148 does not distinguish based on gender and applies to all forms of cohabitation. He emphasized that a same-sex relationship is a normal relationship that must be covered by Article 148. Otherwise, we render legally invisible some forms of legitimate intimate relationships,” it said.

“Associate Justice Amy C. Lazaro-Javier, in her concurrence, also stated that Article 148 is broad enough to cover same-sex cohabitation and should not be limited to heterosexual relationships, [g]iven the prevailing values in modern society as well as the glaring yet unjustified difference in the treatment of heterosexual couples vis-à-vis their homosexual counterparts,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)