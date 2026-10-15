SC: Senior discount cannot be combined with promos

THE Supreme Court (SC) said on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, that senior citizen discounts cannot be combined with other discounts on goods and services.

In a press briefer, the SC said when goods or services are offered at promotional prices, senior citizens may choose either the promotional discount or the 20 percent senior citizen discount, whichever offers greater savings.

“Granting an additional discount beyond what the law allows would unfairly benefit the customer at the business’s expense,” the SC said.

The SC emphasized that while the Senior Citizens Act aims to protect and support senior citizens, its implementation must also be fair and reasonable to businesses.

The statement followed an SC ruling in favor of a hotel manager in Bacolod City who had been charged with violating Republic Act (RA) 7432, or the Senior Citizens Act.

The law grants Filipino residents aged 60 and above various benefits and privileges, including a 20 percent discount on services offered by hotels, restaurants and recreation centers.

The hotel manager was charged with allegedly refusing to grant a senior citizen discount to hotel guests. He argued that the guests, who were members of the Cebu Bikers Club, had already received a 20 percent discount through the room rate negotiated for the group.

The discount was not separately reflected on the official receipt because it had already been deducted from the total amount.

The Municipal Trial Court in Cities, the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals found the manager guilty. The SC, however, reversed their rulings.

“The SC reversed the lower courts’ rulings, finding that the guests had already received the 20 percent discount through the club’s negotiated rate. The hotel was therefore not required to grant an additional 20 percent discount,” the SC said. /TPM