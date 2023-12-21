SC urged to call off PUV modernization program

A PETITION was filed before the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, seeking to stop the implementation of the highly criticized Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which aims to replace traditional jeepneys with more passenger- and eco-friendly vehicles.

Petitioners, including Mody Floranda, president of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston); Jason Fajilagutan, a jeepney operator; Gaylord Despuez, Metro Manila coordinator for Bayan Muna party list; Elmer Forro, a member of the No To PUV Phaseout Coalition of Panay; and Ma. Flora May Cerna, spokesperson for the commuter group Komyut, have urged the Supreme Court to instruct the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to halt the implementation of the PUVMP.

This includes the year-end deadline of the mandatory franchise consolidation of PUVs, which requires jeepney drivers and operators to operate under a cooperative for the approval of their provisional authority (PA) for franchise.

The DOTr earlier said that jeepney units of operators and drivers who fail to comply with the mandatory consolidation policy on or before the December 31, 2023 deadline will be considered colorum.

“The matter of the mandatory consolidation of franchises is a matter of public and personal interest for the petitioners in this case. It is more so a matter of transcendental importance, with potential effect on millions of operators, drivers, users and beneficiaries of jeepney operations,” the petition reads.

“[T]he revocation of the individual operators’ provisional authorities for failure to consolidate into juridical entities thereby prohibiting them from being registered as public utility vehicles are confiscatory and oppressive of their property rights,” it added.

The petitioners also urged the SC to declare the PUVMP unconstitutional.

Named respondents in the petition were the DOTr, represented by Secretary Jaime Bautista; and the LTFRB, represented by its chair, Teofilo Guadiz III.

“The jeepney modernization program, to reiterate, was not created by law. It was merely crafted through administrative issuances of the DOTr and the LTFRB, whereby the former directed the latter ‘to encourage and require the consolidation of operators and the establishment of bigger coordinated fleets of PUVs,’” the petitioners said.

“Prohibiting [thousands of] jeepneys from plying their route next year will result in longer lines, longer wait and even inability of commuters to get transport to their work. Worse, the scarcity of public transport could result in more expensive fares for taxis and transport network vehicle service like Grab,” they added.

It was no less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who said on December 12 that there will no longer be an extension for the PUV mandatory franchise consolidation.

The PUVMP was initiated during the previous administration.

It requires operators to replace their jeepneys with vehicles fitted with Euro-4 compliant engines as part of efforts to make an environment-friendly transport system in the country. It costs around P1.5 to P2.7 million. (SunStar Philippines)