SC warns attacks on judges threaten independent justice

THE Supreme Court (SC) warned that attacks on judges threaten the courts’ ability to deliver justice independently after Judge Joseph M. Wee Sit was shot dead in Zamboanga City on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon, the court said Wee Sit, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Isabela City, Basilan, was killed along Tumaga-Putik Road in Barangay Tumaga.

“When judges are threatened or attacked, it is not only their safety that is at stake, but also the ability of our courts to deliver justice freely and independently,” the court said.

The SC said its Office of the Judiciary Marshals was coordinating with law enforcement authorities to investigate the killing and identify those responsible.

It withheld further details to avoid compromising the investigation and the safety of those involved.

Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda directed the Office of the Court Administrator, through the regional court manager and executive judge, to reach out to Wee Sit’s family and provide financial and other assistance.

Wee Sit, 38, studied law at Western Mindanao State University and was admitted to the Bar in 2015.

He served as a prosecutor and later as a public attorney before his appointment to the judiciary on September 23, 2025.

The court extended its condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues, remembering him for his dedication to public service and kindness toward others.

“We remain committed to protecting their safety and independence, so that they can carry out their duties without fear,” the court said of judges and court personnel. (SunStar Philippines)