Scattered rains will continue to affect parts of the country due to several weather systems, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line affecting the eastern section of northern Luzon will bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting the western section of Mindanao will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

The northeast monsoon (amihan) will bring isolated light rains over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Apayao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over northern Luzon, while light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected elsewhere.

PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said no weather disturbance is being monitored inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. (PNA)