Scattered rains to prevail over parts of PH

MANILA – Parts of the country will continue to experience scattered rains caused by various weather systems on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the shear line and the easterlies will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across BARMM, Soccsksargen, Bicol Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Aurora and Quezon, the weather bureau reported.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The northeast monsoon or "amihan" will cause isolated light rains in Batanes and Ilocos Norte.

The rest of the country will get isolated rain showers due to the ITCZ and the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across the northern and western sections of Luzon.

PAGASA said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)