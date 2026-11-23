MANILA – Scattered rains are expected in parts of the country due to the shear line affecting the eastern sections of northern and central Luzon and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao, the weather bureau said Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line and ITCZ will bring scattered rains to mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Maguindanao del Sur.

Moderate to heavy rains could trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring light rains over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, and isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The ITCZ and easterlies will cause isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country.

PAGASA also forecast moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas over northern Luzon. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate, with slight to moderate seas.

The weather bureau said it is not monitoring any low pressure area that could develop into a tropical cyclone. (Cristina Arayata/PNA)