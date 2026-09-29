Scattered rains to prevail over parts of PH due to ITCZ

Parts of the country will still experience scattered rains caused by the prevailing Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Palawan will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail throughout the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)