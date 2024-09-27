School-based jabbing program set in October

THE Department of Health (DOH) is set to relaunch the school-based immunization program next month in public schools nationwide with students in Grades 1, 4, and 7 being the target beneficiaries.

In a social media post, the DOH announced the holding of vaccination in public schools for measles, rubella, tetanus, and diphtheria, as well as Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

"The DOH is very much looking forward to resuming the school-based immunization program with the Department of Education (DepEd), with a relaunch on October 7," said DOH Spokesman Albert Domingo in a phone interview.

"We look forward to vaccinating children in public schools. These will all be free," he added.

Under the program, students Grades 1 and 7 shall be eligible to receive vaccines for measles-rubella and tetanus-diphtheria.

Grade 4 girls are qualified to receive vaccines against HPV, which helps prevent cervical cancer.

The health official called on parents of the concerned students to give their consent for the immunization.

"Let your kids receive the vaccines. Sign the consent form so that they can be vaccinated," said Domingo. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)