School shooting underscores need for more guidance counselors

TACLOBAN CITY – The deadly shooting at a public school in this city has underscored the urgent need to fully implement a law that will increase the number of guidance counselors and strengthen mental health services in schools, an education official said Wednesday.

Department of Education (DepEd) Tacloban Schools Division Senior Guidance Coordinator Julienne Rosa Saballa said only two of the city's four public high schools have registered guidance counselors, while the remaining campuses, including dozens of elementary schools, rely on teachers designated to perform guidance-related functions.

"The ideal ratio is one registered guidance counselor for every 500 students. At the Leyte National High School (LNHS), we are only two guidance counselors serving more than 8,000 students," said Saballa, who has served as one of the two guidance counselors at LNHS for more than a decade.

The other school in this city with a registered guidance counselor is the Sagkahan National High School.

A registered guidance counselor refers to an individual who possesses a license or certification granted by the Professional Regulation Commission and holds at least a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling, competent to perform guidance and counseling and career guidance, and implements mental health programs.

She emphasized that registered guidance counselors play a vital role in promoting students' mental health and well-being, which can help prevent violence and other behavioral concerns in schools.

"We are not here to punish students. We are here to listen and care for them. We do not teach values education, but we help them develop life skills and provide career guidance," Saballa said.

She said the full implementation of Republic Act 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, would significantly improve the delivery of mental health services by creating more plantilla positions for mental health professionals in schools.

Signed into law on Dec. 6, 2024, the measure creates specialized positions within the Department of Education, including school division counselors, school counselors and school counselor associates.

The law also mandates the establishment of care centers in every public basic education school to provide direct counseling services, preventive mental health programs, and mental health first aid.

Meanwhile, Saballa said guidance counselors have completed psychological first aid sessions for school personnel and students affected by the June 22 shooting and are now preparing teachers for the resumption of classes next week.

"They are not expected to immediately resume regular classroom instruction because many students are still coping with the trauma brought about by the incident," she said.

The shooting at San Jose National High School on June 22 left three students dead and 20 others injured. As of Wednesday, two of the victims had been laid to rest. (PNA)