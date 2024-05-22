School Year 2024-2025 set from July 29 to April 15

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the return of the traditional school calendar, setting the opening of school year 2024-2025 on July 29.

Marcos presided over a sectoral meeting attended by Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte in Malacañang on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, to address public concerns on the schedule of classes in a bid to gradually return to the April-May school break.

It was formalized during the meeting that July 29, 2024 will be the start of the upcoming school year, which will end on April 15, 2025.

Duterte presented two options for the school calendar shift. The first consists 180 school days with 15 in-person Saturday classes, while the second option was to have 165 school days with no in-person Saturday classes. Both options will end on March 31, 2025.

Marcos rejected the 165-day school calendar suggestion, noting that it is “too short” and may significantly reduce the number of school days and contact time that may compromise learning outcomes.

He approved the 180 school days but adjusted the end of school year to April 15 as he does not want students to go to school on Saturdays “because it will jeopardize their well-being and demand more resources.”

“Habaan lang natin ‘yung school days. Para matagal, dagdagan na lang natin ‘yung school days basta huwag natin gagalawin ‘yung Saturday. So, school day will remain the same. Standard lang,” said Marcos.

(Let's just prolong the school days. Let's just increase the school days, and not use the Saturday. So, school day will remain the same. Just standard.)

The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier adjusted the school calendar, transferring the school break from April to May to June to July due to the rainy season, which usually results in cancellation of classes.

However, over the past months, following the declaration of the summer season, the country experienced extreme heat that led to the persistent suspension of face-to-face classes, affecting the majority of the schools across the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)