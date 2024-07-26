Schools delay opening of classes due to habagat, Carina

THE opening of classes for School Year 2024-2025 in around 90 schools in the country was postponed following the onslaught of the combined effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat and Typhoon Carina, Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara said Friday, July 26, 2024.

In an interview, Angara said instead of opening the classes on July 29 as scheduled, the cities of Malabon and Valenzuela moved the start of classes to July 31 and August 5, respectively, due to the impacts of the weather disturbances, which submerged parts of Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces.

In a radio interview, Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodooro said they will also delay the opening of classes in their locality on August 5.

“As a general rule, gusto natin talaga na makabalik talaga sa July 29, pero ‘yung iba hindi talaga kakayanin,” said Angara.

(As a general rule, we really want to return by July 29, but some just won’t be able to manage it.)

“So far, ang report sakin severely damaged talaga ‘yung NCR (National Capital Region), Region IV-A (Calabarzon), at saka it seems Region 3 (Central Luzon) din,” he added.

Angara said he expects that the number of schools that will postpone the opening of classes will increase in the coming days considering the ongoing assessment.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 18,370,310 students from elementary to senior high school have enrolled for SY 2024-2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)