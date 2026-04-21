SCJ Volunteers Manila leads multi-sector tree planting drive in Rizal

IN A unified effort to support environmental protection, disaster resilience, and future community livelihood, Shincheonji Volunteers (SCJ Volunteers) Manila led the multi-sector “Go Green, Grow Together” tree planting drive along the riverside in Barandal, Barangay Sta. Ana, San Mateo, Rizal, mobilizing 85 volunteers from government, civic, and community partners in celebration of Earth Month.

The initiative brought together the Philippine Army’s 2nd Civil-Military Operations Battalion, Civil-Military Operations Regiment (2CMOBn, CMOR, PA), the Department of Agriculture Bureau of Plant Industry (DA-BPI), the Rotary Club of San Mateo, the San Mateo Business Club, and the local government units (LGUs) of Barangay Sta. Ana and the Municipality of San Mateo, represented by the Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro).

The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to sustainability and community-driven environmental action.

A total of 300 seedlings, consisting of 100 bamboo and 200 assorted fruit-bearing trees provided by DA-BPI, were planted across the designated site.

The Municipal Agriculture Office led the technical orientation, while DOLE-Tupad workers under the LGU of San Mateo supported site preparation.

Volunteers worked hand in hand from clearing to planting, demonstrating how coordinated efforts can deliver tangible environmental impact.

Alexis Santos, officer-in-charge of the Municipal Agriculture Office of San Mateo, said the initiative highlights the value of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

“This initiative proves that when communities, government, and organizations work together, we can build solutions that protect both people and the environment. Bamboo planting is not just for today. It is an investment in climate resilience, sustainable livelihoods, and the future of our communities,” Santos said.

More than a tree planting effort, the activity underscores bamboo’s critical role in climate action. With its fast growth and high carbon absorption capacity, bamboo helps restore degraded land, prevent soil erosion, and reduce the impacts of flooding and heavy rainfall.

For residents along the Sta. Ana riverside, the initiative also carries long-term benefits for disaster mitigation and potential livelihood opportunities, as mature bamboo plantations may serve as a sustainable source of income.

The inclusion of fruit-bearing trees further supports food security and additional income sources for the community. Together, these serve as practical, nature-based solutions that support both environmental resilience and community development.

To ensure sustainability, local residents will take an active role in monitoring and maintaining the site. This includes regular watering, replanting when necessary, and organizing follow-up activities to support the survival and growth of the planted trees.

Rooted in faith and service, SCJ Volunteers Manila emphasized that caring for the environment reflects a deeper spiritual responsibility.

The group underscored the importance of living out faith through meaningful actions that benefit others and honor creation, drawing inspiration from Matthew 5:16. Through this initiative, volunteers aim to serve both people and the planet.

With “Go Green, Grow Together,” SCJ Volunteers Manila and its partners demonstrate that environmental stewardship becomes more impactful when communities unite with purpose, partnership, and a shared vision for a greener and more resilient future.

SCJ Volunteers is a global non-government organization affiliated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, dedicated to advancing community welfare through volunteerism. Its programs focus on environmental protection, livelihood support, and educational and social development initiatives.

For updates on upcoming activities, the public may visit the Shincheonji Volunteers PH Facebook page at fb.com/shincheonjivolunteersph. (PR)