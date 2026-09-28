Sea-based OFW deployment down by 56%

WHILE being dubbed as the "seafarer of choice," the number of sea-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have dropped by about 56 percent.

Data released by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) showed that there are 155,966 sea-based OFWs deployed from January to August 2026.

This is 56.67 percent lower compared to the 359,938 sea-based OFWs deployed during the same period last year.

Having the most number of hired Filipino seafarers are passenger vessels with 34,653; followed by bulk carriers with 33,741.

Completing the top five vessel types are containers with 14,168; oil tankers with 9,965; and chemical tankers with 7,380.

Just last week, the DMW declared that Filipinos remain as the "seafarer of choice" by shipowners and stakeholders all around the world.

Nearly 1M land-based OFWs deployed

The department noted that the number of deployed land-based OFWs is just nearing the one million mark.

Data released by the Department showed that there are 988,754 land-based OFWs deployed from January to August 2026.

This, however, is 24.68 percent lower compared to the 1,312,724 land-based OFWs deployed during the same period last year.

Having the highest number of land-based OFWs deployed is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with 169,361; followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 165,477.

Completing the top five destinations are Singapore with 113,263; Hong Kong with 105,966; and Qatar with 64,616.

Earlier, the DMW reported a drop in the overall number of OFW deployment in 2026 as compared to 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)