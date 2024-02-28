Manila

Seafront Residences dives into successful pawikan outreach in Batangas

BATANGAS. A total of 477 Pawikan hatchlings have been protected and released at the Pawikan Sanctuary in Seafront Residences, located in Barangay Calubcub II, San Juan, Batangas, from December 2023 to January 2024.
IN A commendable display of community engagement, Aboitiz Land’s Seafront Residences vecinos (which means homeowners), joined forces with San Juan's Pawikan Patrollers and Bantay Dagat in a hands-on initiative for pawikan conservation.

The Pawikan Community Outreach, held last month, witnessed the active participation of the vecinos and the local community.

The aim of the Pawikan Community Outreach was to provide continuous support for San Juan's ongoing pawikan conservation efforts by bringing awareness to the Seafront vecinos and local patrollers regarding the critical conservation activities.

BATANGAS. Headed by Aboitiz Land, the collaborative effort involved partnerships with Aboitiz Foundation, Seafront Residences vecinos, San Juan Municipal Environment and Natural Resource Office, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, and Philippine Coast Guard. They actively engaged in hatchery maintenance and nest excavation which contributed to a swift and partial assessment of the hatchery management.
The group visited the heart of the pawikan conservation, the Barangay Pinagbayanan pawikan hatchery where the barangay presented an overview of their ongoing pawikan conservation initiatives.

The highlight of the day was the rescue and subsequent release of 25 remaining hatchlings from an excavated nest. This symbolic gesture emphasized the importance of collective efforts in ensuring the survival of these endangered species.

This strengthened coordination between Seafront vecinos and local partners, providing valuable learning opportunities that left participants with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the community's pawikan conservationists.

Aboitiz Land's pawikan initiatives signify its commitment to innovation by collecting and utilizing data from Seafront Residences and neighboring barangays to strengthen conservation efforts, promoting synergies in partnerships and community collaboration. (PR)

