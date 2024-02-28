Seafront Residences dives into successful pawikan outreach in Batangas

IN A commendable display of community engagement, Aboitiz Land’s Seafront Residences vecinos (which means homeowners), joined forces with San Juan's Pawikan Patrollers and Bantay Dagat in a hands-on initiative for pawikan conservation.

The Pawikan Community Outreach, held last month, witnessed the active participation of the vecinos and the local community.

The aim of the Pawikan Community Outreach was to provide continuous support for San Juan's ongoing pawikan conservation efforts by bringing awareness to the Seafront vecinos and local patrollers regarding the critical conservation activities.