Search continues for 2 missing Hong Kong OFWs

TEN days after last seeing them in the Tsuen Wan District, the search continues for the two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Hong Kong that have gone missing.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) disclosed that they are continuously coordinating with the Hong Kong authorities on the possible whereabouts of OFWs Imee Mahilum Pabuaya and Aleli Perez Tibay.

"Patuloy ang aming pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na awtoridad upang matiyak ang kanilang kaligtasan at agarang pagkakatagpo sa kanila," said the DMW.

(We are continuously coordinating with local authorities to ensure their safety and their immediate location or rescue.)

"Kaagad tayong nakipag-ugnayan sa Philippine Consulate General, Hong Kong Police Force, at Hong Kong Immigration Department upang simulan ang masusing imbestigasyon at aktibong paghahanap," it added.

(We immediately coordinated with the Philippine Consulate General, the Hong Kong Police Force, and the Hong Kong Immigration Department to launch a thorough investigation and an active search.)

Similarly, DMW is calling on the general public to provide vital information on the possible locations of the two OFWs.

It said any information about Pabuaya and Tibay will be helpful in the ongoing search operations.

"Nanawagan po kami sa sinumang may impormasyon sa posibleng kinaroroonan nina Ginang Pabuaya at Ginang Tibay na agad makipag-ugnayan sa ating Philippine Consulate o sa MWO-Hong Kong," said the DMW.

(We are appealing to anyone who may have information on the possible whereabouts of Mrs. Pabuaya and Mrs. Tibay to immediately contact our Philippine Consulate or the Migrant Workers Office in Hong Kong.)

"Ang bawat tip, larawan, o detalye ay maaaring maging mahalagang susi sa mas mabilis na pagkakatagpo sa kanila," it added.

(Every tip, photo, or detail could be a crucial key to locating them more quickly.)

Meanwhile, the Department said it has expressed solidarity with the families of the missing OFWs.

In addition, it assured the families of the readiness of the DMW to provide them the needed assistance.

"Ang DMW, sa pakikipagtulungan ng MWO-Hong Kong, ay nakaantabay at handang magbigay ng lahat ng kinakailangang suporta — mula sa legal, medikal, pang-emergency, hanggang sa emosyonal na tulong — para sa kanilang mga pamilya," it said.

(The DMW, in coordination with the MWO-Hong Kong, is on standby and ready to provide all necessary assistance — from legal, medical, and emergency aid to emotional support — for their families.)

"Sa gitna ng pangambang ito, pinanghahawakan natin ang pag-asa. Hindi kayo nag-iisa. Kaisa ninyo ang buong DMW, pamahalaan, at sambayanang Pilipino sa panalangin at pagkilos para sa ligtas na pagbabalik nina Imee at Aleli," added DMW.

(Amid this uncertainty, we hold on to hope. You are not alone. The entire DMW, the government, and the Filipino people stand with you in prayer and action for the safe return of Imee and Aleli.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)