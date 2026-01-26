Search continues for missing MV Devon Bay crewmen

THE Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) on Monday, January 26, 2026, assured that search and rescue operations for the missing crew members of the ill-fated MV Devon Bay are still ongoing.

In a statement, the Owwa said it will continue to look for the four remaining Filipino seafarers.

"Owwa will continue to coordinate with other government agencies to ensure continued support and immediate assistance," said Owwa.

The agency also reported that the 15 rescued Filipino crew members of the vessel, as well as the remains of the two fatalities, were successfully brought home early Monday at the South Harbor in Manila.

Owwa bared that the 15 survivors and the two fatalities were repatriated successfully days after the vessel sank near Bajo de Masinloc.

"The survivors and the remains of the deceased crew were brought home aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua, a 97-meter vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)," said Owwa.

Upon arrival, the survivors underwent an initial medical check-up before being taken to temporary accommodations for further evaluation.

Subsequently, the seafarers were reunited with their families after several days of fear and anxiety brought by the tragedy.

"There will be continuous support and immediate assistance to seafarers and their families," said Owwa.

On Friday, MV Devon Bay sank near the Bajo de Masinloc area while it was loaded with iron ore and traveling from Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte, to Guangdong, China. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)