Search ends in quake-hit north Cebu, all missing accounted for

THE search and retrieval operations in areas hit by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu have ended, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said Thursday, October 2, 2025.

In a press conference, Tuaño said all individuals earlier reported missing after the powerful quake have been accounted for.

He added that the government’s priority has shifted to relief and rehabilitation efforts as ordered by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Ang PNP, ayon sa kautusan ng Pangulo, (naka-concentrate) para sa relief and rehabilitation operations at pagpapanatili ng security doon sa mga area na apektado para maiwasan natin ‘yung mga looting incidents,” Tuaño said.

(The PNP, as ordered by the President, is focused on relief and rehabilitation operations and maintaining security in affected areas to prevent looting incidents.)

Tuaño also said the Central Visayas Deputy Regional Director for Operations (DRDO) confirmed that search and retrieval operations had already been stopped Wednesday night.

“Ayon din sa ating DRDO, itinigil ‘yung search and retrieval operations kagabi pa sapagkat ito ay kaugnay nung paghahanap nila nung mga injured is natapos na kagabi kaya ang concentration natin ay relief and rehab operations na lang. Accounted na lahat ang missing,” Tuaño said.

(According to our DRDO, search and retrieval operations were halted last night since the search for the injured had already been completed. All missing individuals have been accounted for, so our focus is now on relief and rehabilitation.)

The PNP has placed the Central Visayas Police Regional Office on full alert, requiring all personnel to report for duty.

A total of 2,250 police officers have been mobilized to assist in relief and rehabilitation, particularly in Bogo City, the epicenter of the earthquake, and nearby municipalities.

Augmentation forces were also sent from Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas, the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region, and other units, complementing reinforcements from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Directorate for Police Community Relations deputy director Brigadier General Antonio Marallag said 36 PNP personnel were affected by the earthquake and are being given consideration.

“So ang report nakarating sa atin mostly sa mga houses. We have a very special effort there being conducted with PRO 7 na meron na silang mga initial na itinulong sa mga tao para hindi ma-disrupt ‘yung mga tulong mga sibilyan,” Marallag said.

(The reports we received were mostly about their houses. PRO 7 has extended initial assistance to them so that civilian aid operations will not be disrupted.)

“We will coordinate with the regional director of PRO 7 dahil walang sinabing report, but alam naman natin na kapag sila ay nabiktima, siguro I do believe with the wisdom of the RD PRO 7 baka binigyan sila ng pagkakataon na titingnan muna ‘yung mga pamilya nila. Katulad ng nireport namin kanina, we still have sufficient force na tumulong sa komunidad,” he added.

(We will coordinate with the PRO 7 regional director, and while there was no formal report, we believe they may have been given time to attend to their families. As we said earlier, we still have enough force to support the community.)

Marallag also said there have been no reports of looting, allowing police to maximize their deployment for relief, rehabilitation, and security operations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)