Seascape Village: A premier seaside entertainment destination in Metro Manila

Unique “Paluto” Dining Experience

One of the most distinctive features of Seascape Village is its “paluto” style dining system. In this setup, guests first purchase fresh seafood -- such as fish, shrimp, crabs, and lobsters -- from the market stalls. They can then bring their chosen seafood to a nearby restaurant where chefs cook it according to the guest’s preferred style.

This interactive dining approach allows visitors to enjoy freshly prepared meals while selecting their ingredients and cooking methods, creating a more personalized food experience.

Restaurants and Dining Options

Seascape Village is home to a wide variety of restaurants offering different cuisines and dining styles. Some restaurants focus on seafood specialties, while others serve Chinese, Filipino, and Asian dishes.

Examples of restaurants found in the complex include:

Golden China – authentic Chinese cuisine with elegant dining areas

Mazu Seaside Diner – seafood dishes with a relaxing bayfront view

Yatai Asian Cuisine – Asian-inspired menu with Japanese, Korean, and Thai influences

Because of the wide range of options, Seascape Village can accommodate casual diners, family gatherings, and even formal celebrations.

Seascape Village is situated within the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex along Atang Dela Rama Street, near the Manila Film Center. This bayfront development was designed to combine dining, leisure, and lifestyle activities in one tropical-inspired venue by the sea.

Entertainment and Leisure Activities

Beyond dining, Seascape Village also offers several entertainment and recreational facilities. On the night that I tried one of their restaurants inside, there was an awesome live band playing some hits from the 80s-90s creating a lively atmosphere for us enjoying the evening by the bay.

These include mini-golf, pickleball courts, game areas, and children’s play zones. The pickleball courts are open until after dinner so we got to see some of them still playing when we were about to leave the complex. I saw the sign that says P200 an hour for pickleball. That is really a great price and it will not be so hot was the bay breeze is a natural electric fan!

The complex is also pet-friendly and provides outdoor seating areas where guests can relax while enjoying the sea breeze and the view of Manila Bay.

Seascape Village stands out as a modern seaside dining hub in Metro Manila. With its interactive seafood market, diverse restaurants, and relaxing waterfront setting, it provides a unique culinary and lifestyle experience. Whether visitors come for fresh seafood, entertainment, or simply to enjoy the famous Manila Bay sunset, Seascape Village continues to be a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

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