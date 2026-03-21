Security measures in place for Eid'l Fitr –PNP

MANILA – Security measures are being implemented across the country to ensure the peaceful and orderly celebration of Eid'l Fitr on Saturday, the Philippine National Police said Friday.

"Our security plan is in place to give our Muslim brothers the peace of mind on this important and sacred occasion," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said in a statement.

He said police units will be deployed in key areas to safeguard mosques, prayer venues, and Muslim communities.

The units were tasked to coordinate with local leaders and ensure peace during Eid prayers.

Eid'l Fitr, or the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is a major three-day Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan's month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting.

Traditionally, large congregational prayers are held in mosques and open prayer grounds, making crowd and traffic management essential.

"We have traffic and crowd management plans in place, especially near major mosques," Nartatez said, as he urged the public to follow traffic rules.

Quick response teams and medical units are also on standby, he added.

Meanwhile, the PNP is setting its sights on achieving zero crime this Holy Week by mobilizing a massive grassroots security network.

In a separate statement, Nartatez vowed to strengthen coordination with barangay officials to safeguard communities as travel and gatherings increase during the Lenten season.

“While we already mobilized a sufficient number of our personnel to secure the Holy Week and the entire summer, we always deem our partners in the barangays as an integral part of our peace and order plan and implementation. Our coordination is strong and working,” the PNP chief said.

Nartatez directed police commanders to continue working closely and coordinate with barangay officials to ensure the maximum implementation of peace and order plan particularly during the Lenten season.

The PNP’s approach involves barangay units acting as the first line of defense, reinforcing police visibility and quick response. (PNA)