Security situation in Davao Oriental ‘manageable’ after quakes

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. assured that the security situation in twin earthquake-hit Davao Oriental remains “manageable.”

In a statement, Nartatez commended the quick police response, particularly in assisting in hospital evacuations, conducting rescue operations, and facilitating the safe movement of residents to higher ground, following the issuance of temporary tsunami warnings in affected communities.

The province was rocked by magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes on October 10.

“The situation is now under control and remains manageable. The quick response of our police personnel, in coordination with local authorities and government agencies, has helped prevent panic and maintain public order,” Nartatez said.

“Our personnel on the ground are securing the residents while supporting ongoing humanitarian and recovery operations,” he added.

Despite power and signal interruptions in several towns, police units have maintained communication through phone patches and coordinated efforts with local disaster offices and engineering teams to assess damaged roads and bridges, particularly in Manay town, the epicenter of the twin quakes, where a cracked bridge remains under inspection.

According to Police Major Cirelo Solaña, chief of the Provincial Operations Management Unit of the Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office, initial assessments showed minor structural damage in police stations and public buildings such as cathedrals, schools, bridges, and road networks.

Nartatez said the PNP-Women and Children Protection Desks (WCPD) were also activated to assist residents suffering from trauma and stress, especially those experiencing their first major earthquake.

He said police hotlines have been set up in Mati City and nearby municipalities to coordinate assistance and respond to public inquiries.

Nartatez also expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and solidarity during the emergency, as he assured that the PNP remains on full alert and continues to monitor the situation on the ground.

“We thank our communities in Davao Oriental for their cooperation and trust. Rest assured that your police are on the ground, managing the situation and ensuring everyone’s safety,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)