Self-confessed ‘Angels of Death’ member placed under police custody

A MAN who claimed to be a former member of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s alleged private army, “Angels of Death,” is now under police custody.



In a press conference in Camp Crame, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said while under the custody of the Davao Region police, the former Angels of Death member declared that they were indeed being used by the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader for his personal interest, particularly to threaten his minor victims.

“Meron pong individual na may mga ipinahayag na mga information that would somehow collaborate ‘yung mga ibinigay na testimonya nitong mga biktima, at may mga specific na cases siyang ibinigay but sa ngayon ay hindi muna pupuwedeng natin maibigay. Unang una so as to protect his security and of course ‘yung security ng kanyang pamilya,” Fajardo said.

“We have to validate and verify kung ito nga taong ito ay talagang miyembro ng KOJC kaya nag iingat din tayo. Hindi lahat ng lumalapit sa atin at nagpapakilala but based sa kanyang revelations at may mga nagpatotoo na na itong tao na ito ay talagang dating miyembro at siya mismo kino-confirm niya na he was part of this group na ginamit para harass-in at mag-inflicting harm sa mga individual na hindi sumusunod sa utos diumano ni Apollo Quiboloy,” she added.

Fajardo said they are also looking into reports saying that Quiboloy had offered some female members of his religious organization to some friends as “gifts,” which can also be considered as abuse.

Quiboloy is currently detained at the PNP Custodial Facility in Camp Crame while his four co-accused Jacklyn Roy, Ingrid and Cresente Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes were committed at the Pasig City Jail.

They are facing charges of qualified human trafficking and child and sexual abuse in relation to the complaints filed by former KOJC members.

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court earlier ordered the detention of Quiboloy at the Pasig City Jail.

However, due to the appeal of his camp, the court ordered the conduct of a medical examination on him to ensure he is in good shape.

Fajardo earlier said Quiboloy’s health is “okay” based on the medical examination conducted to him by government doctors.

She, however, refused to divulge further information in respect to the jurisdiction of the court.

The result of Quiboloy’s medical examination has already been submitted to the court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)