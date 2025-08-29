Seminarian attempts to burn Eastern Samar seminary, hurts colleagues

A SEMINARIAN of the Nativity of Our Lady College Seminary attempted to burn the establishment early Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

In a statement, the Nativity of Our Lady College Seminary sajd one of its seminarians, who showed signs of a mental health crisis, also wounded some of his colleagues.

"On August 27, 2025, at around 3 a.m., one of our seminarians showed signs of a mental health crisis. He attempted to burn some parts of our building, and harassed and even wounded some of his fellow seminarians," said the seminary.

"We immediately contacted local police authorities to help us respond to the emergency," it added.

The seminary said the concerned seminarian is now at a psychiatric facility.

The wounded seminarians are currently recovering at Eastern Samar Provincial Hospital.

The other seminarians were also made to undergo psychosocial debriefing.

The seminary also asked the faithful to offer their prayers for everyone involved in the incident.

"We humbly request for your prayers and kind understanding," said the Nativity of Our Lady College Seminary. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)