Senate caucus tackles impeachment scenarios

MANILA – The Senate has begun discussing possible impeachment scenarios and preparations ahead of the possible transmittal of articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Thursday.

Sotto said senators convened in a caucus to map out potential courses of action.

“Pinag-usapan na namin 'yung mga (We discussed about the) possibilities, if we ever do receive the articles of impeachment, then we discuss the preparations that we need to do,” he said in a chance interview.

He said discussions included possible timelines, procedural steps, and logistical requirements, although all preparations remain conditional on the House’s action.

“All these suggestions and preparations and possibilities of timing depend on whether the articles of impeachment reach the Senate,” he added.

Swift action

Sotto assured that the Senate is ready to act swiftly once the articles of impeachment are formally transmitted.

“Kung matatanggap namin, we will act on it forthwith. Sa akin ang forthwith, the following day (If we receive it, we will act on it forthwith. For me, ‘forthwith’ means the following day),” he said.

Sotto said Senate must first be in session to receive the articles before it can convene as an impeachment court.

“As soon as we receive it, then that’s the time we will officially decide on what to do with the timing,” he said.

Pending bills

Sotto said the Senate would need to manage its schedule as it continues to work on priority legislation alongside possible impeachment proceedings.

“17 pa eh, matrabaho pa (There are still 17, so there’s still a lot of work),” he said, referring to pending priority measures under the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council.

He reiterated that all preparations and timelines remain dependent on whether the articles of impeachment are transmitted to the Senate. (PNA)