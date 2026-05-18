Senate convenes as impeachment court

THE Senate formally convened on Monday, May 18, 2026, as an impeachment court to begin proceedings on the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano took his oath as presiding officer of the Senate impeachment court.

He also administered the oath of senator-judges.

A total 23 senators were present except for embattled Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who faces an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Cayetano has directed the issuance of summons, allowing Duterte to respond to the impeachment complaints against her within 10 calendar days.

From the last day of the filings of Duterte’s camp, the House prosecution panel will be given five days to respond.

The Articles of Impeachment against Duterte was submitted to the Senate by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 13.

The impeachment complaint against Duterte stemmed from allegations involving betrayal of public trust, culpable violations of the Constitution and misuse of public funds in connection with alleged irregularities involving confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education during her time as department secretary.

Also cited in the complaints were the threats Duterte made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the Senate has the sole power to try and decide impeachment cases. A two-thirds vote of all senators is required to convict and remove an impeached official from office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)