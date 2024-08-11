Senate eyes limiting approval of holiday bills

THE Senate is considering limiting the approval of proposed local holidays to make the country “more competitive,” Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said.

In a press conference on Friday, August 9, 2024, Escudero said the Senate has agreed to restrict the declaration of holidays, noting that an excess of holidays makes "Philippine companies and workers less competitive."

He said the country currently observes a month’s worth of holidays annually, including local, regional, and national holidays.

Escudero also said he has ordered the conduct of a study on the holiday system in the United States, where holidays are fewer. For example, the US commemorates its heroes and presidents on just one day.

“Meron silang Presidents’ Day, lahat ng magagaling nilang presidente pinagsama-sama nila sa iisang araw na lang na holiday. Tayo hindi. May Araw ng Kagitingan, National Heroes' Day, bawat bayani 'pag pinatay sila may holiday na naman, 'di ba?” Escudero said.

(They have Presidents’ Day where they gather all their great presidents into one holiday. We don’t have that. We have Araw ng Kagitingan, National Heroes' Day, and each hero gets their own holiday if they were killed, right?)

“Ang problema lang, away 'yan e. Pero hindi naman kailangang gawin yan ngayon, simulan lang natin ang proseso,” he added.

(The only problem is that it involves conflict. But we don’t need to do that now; let’s just start the process.)

Meanwhile, in an interview on Saturday, August 10, Escudero urged calm in response to public criticism, particularly from netizens, regarding his recent announcement.

He clarified that the Senate does not intend to reduce the number of existing holidays in the country.

“The Senate’s policy is not to reduce holidays – just not add to already several holidays and, instead, rationalize the existing holidays so that these would not be a burden to employers forced to give double pay during holidays,” he said.

“Our only aim is to improve the country’s competitiveness,” he added.

In a radio interview, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma agreed with Escudero, stating that an excess of holidays impacts the productivity and competitiveness of Philippine industries.

“Kapag napakaraming holiday... kung magtatrabaho ang manggagawa, may karagdagang premium pay... Dapat may balanse,” Laguesma said.

(When there are too many holidays… if workers are required to work, there’s additional premium pay. There should be balance.)

“Kung napakaraming holidays, bukod sa national holidays ay mayroon pang local holidays… bahagi 'yan ng tinitignan ng investors o potential investors,” he added.

(If there are too many holidays, in addition to national holidays, there are also local holidays… that’s something investors or potential investors look at.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)