THE Senate has completed its “rigorous” deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027 dawn of Saturday, November 28, 2026.

The upper chamber said in a statement that it advanced the proposed budgets of major government institutions, namely, the Congress of the Philippines (P27.89 billion), the Judiciary (P84.132 billion), Department of National Defense (P326.9 billion), Department of Health (P378.629 billion), Department of Public Works and Highways (P587.9 billion), Department of Agriculture (P175 billion), Commission on Higher Education (P38.821 billion), and Department of Migrant Workers (P11.894 billion).

It also put forward government budget for peace, social and regional development offices such as the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) at P9.304 billion; National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) at P1.738 billion; Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) at P1.247 billion; National Amnesty Commission (NAC) at P266.6 million; Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) at P187.8 million; and Metropolitan Baguio City, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, and Tublay Development Authority (MBLISTTDA) at P45.4 million.

The Senate also took up the proposed allocations of other executive offices, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) at P8.514 billion; National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica) at P3.086 billion; National Security Council (NSC) at P1.122 billion; Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) at P335 million; Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) at P311 million; Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) at P202.8 million; Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) at P69.742 million; Optical Media Board (OMB) at P53.462 million; and other agencies.

Following the budget deliberations, senators will vote on the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) on third and final reading. Once approved, the Senate sends its version to the House of Representatives.

A bicameral conference committee, composed of members from both the Senate and House, will reconcile differences between their respective budget versions before it will be sent to the Office of the President for approval. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)