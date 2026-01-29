Senate honors Bantug for 32 years of service

MANILA – The Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution commending Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. for his nearly 32 years of service to the chamber, citing his role in ensuring continuity, order, and institutional stability across different Congresses.

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 262, authored by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, expresses the Senate’s highest commendation and gratitude to Bantug, who has served as Secretary of the Senate since 2022.

Reading the resolution in plenary, Zubiri said it reflects the collective sentiment of the chamber.

“It is the sense of the Senate to express its highest commendation and gratitude to Senate Secretary Renato N. Bantug Jr. for his unwavering dedication and faithful service to the Philippine Senate,” Zubiri said.

Bantug began his Senate career in 1995 as a Supervising Legislative Staff Officer and later served in key positions, including legislative director, executive director for legislation, acting Senate legal counsel, and chief of staff to Senate leaders, before being elected Secretary of the Senate.

Co-sponsoring the resolution, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada highlighted Bantug’s rise through the ranks and described him as a steady presence amid leadership transitions.

“In a world of shifting politics and leadership change, Secretary Bantug projects a steady and calm but committed presence and leadership,” Estrada said, adding that Bantug’s experience and institutional memory earned the trust of senators across different Congresses.

Estrada said Bantug’s career reflects a lifetime of public service, noting that “thirty-two years in the government—particularly in the Senate—is truly a lifetime of service.”

In a separate manifestation, Senator Joel Villanueva said Bantug’s command of Senate rules and procedures helped ensure order and fairness during demanding legislative sessions.

“Ang maayos na takbo ng ating mga sesyon ay hindi lamang bunga ng mga desisyon ng mga mambabatas, kundi ng masusing paghahanda at tahimik na paggabay ng Secretariat sa pamumuno ni Secretary Bantug (The smooth conduct of our sessions is not only the result of lawmakers’ decisions, but also of the careful preparation and quiet guidance of the Secretariat under Secretary Bantug’s leadership),” Villanueva said.

With the adoption of the resolution, senators said the recognition affirms the Senate’s appreciation for career public servants whose professionalism and dedication support the work of the chamber beyond political terms. (PNA)