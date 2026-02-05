Senate launches Esports and Tech Development Plan after Aurora Gaming PH’s victory

AMID nationwide celebration of Aurora Gaming PH’s triumph at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M7 World Championship, the Philippine Senate is taking steps to support the growth of esports and technology for Filipino youth.

Through Senate Resolution 276, Senator Bam Aquino, in his capacity as chairperson of the Senate Committees on Education and Science and Technology, formally recognized the team’s historic 4–0 sweep against Indonesia’s Alter Ego.

“Our guests today follow a long tradition of greatness. You are proof that dedication, discipline, and teamwork can lead to success at the highest level of international competition,” Aquino said during his sponsorship speech.

He also highlighted the Philippines’ seven-year consecutive reign in the global MLBB scene.

Aquino’s recognition goes beyond commendation.

Using his leadership in two critical Senate committees, he launched an Integrated Development Plan for esports and technology.

Under the Committee on Education, Aquino seeks to legitimize esports as a pathway for academic and character development.

He is encouraging universities to provide scholarships for digital athletes, similar to traditional sports like basketball, and is pushing for esports to become a permanent medal event in the Palarong Pambansa to promote strategic thinking and teamwork in schools.

Through the Committee on Science and Technology, the focus is on building digital infrastructure and generating employment.

The plan strengthens the Video Game Development Roadmap to provide incentives for local developers, aiming to shift the Philippines from being mere “players” to becoming “creators” of world-class games.

The plan also emphasizes the need for high-speed internet to allow cyber-athletes to remain globally competitive.

Aquino, who helped establish the Philippine esports Association (PeSPA), sees the industry as the next frontier for Filipino employment, akin to the BPO industry two decades ago.

“The victory of Aurora Gaming PH highlights the skill, strength, and global competitiveness of Filipino esports athletes. This win further strengthens the reputation of the Philippines as a leading nation in esports,” he said.

He also pointed out that esports has been recognized by the International Olympic Committee, which places “cyber athletes” on par with traditional athletes, transforming esports from a pastime into a strategic national priority.

“The support has to be there from the government, from the private sector, and from the citizens. We supported our best athletes in the past, like Manny Pacquiao. I hope efforts like this will help players who may not get enough attention or opportunities. We can give them a chance to develop and produce even more world-class esports athletes,” he added.

With Aurora Gaming PH’s victory, the Senate sees an opportunity not only to celebrate Filipino excellence in esports but also to invest in the next generation of youth capable of competing and creating at a global level. (ABC)