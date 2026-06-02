Senate minority bloc accuses majority of boycotting session

THE Senate minority bloc accused on Monday, June 1, 2026, the chamber’s majority group of abandoning its legislative duties after several senators, including Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, failed to attend the resumption of plenary session as they accompanied arrested Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

In a statement, the minority group, which calls itself “Solid Bloc 11,” said its members were present and prepared to conduct Senate business when the session was scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. on June 1, but claimed the majority bloc did not show up and failed to inform them that the chamber would not convene.

“This is not Senate independence but a boycott of duty,” the bloc said.

“Let us focus on the work, because the Senate has serious business before it, and if the majority wants to protest, deliver privilege speeches or defend its position, the proper place to do that is on the floor, not by making the chamber stand still,” they added.