Senate OKs bill barring minors from high-risk digital services

THE Senate approved on third and final reading a proposed measure seeking to prohibit minors below 18 years old from using high-risk digital services like Meta Platforms, Roblox, and Gorebox.

The Senate approved Senate Bill No. 2424, or the “Safe Media Access and Responsible Technology for Kids in Digital Spaces (Smart Kids) Act,” sponsored by Senator Robin Padilla, during the plenary session on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Under the measure, a framework will be established to identify digital services that may pose risks to children and compel firms to suspend, restrict, disable, or remove any account reasonably determined to be owned, operated, or used by a minor.

The measure also seeks to require parents, guardians, and digital service providers to adopt effective measures to prevent children’s exposure to digital risks, minimize distractions from mobile devices and electronic gadgets, and safeguard children from online harm in support of holistic development and a safe learning environment.

Platforms identified as high-risk will also be required to adopt and implement age-assurance measures to determine whether a user meets the minimum age requirement.

Excluded from the provisions are electronic mail services, private messaging services, online gaming services that are not primarily used for social networking, educational platforms, news services, and professional collaboration services.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) was designated as the main implementer of the measure. It is also mandated to establish and maintain an accessible platform where the public can freely report suspected violations of the Act. Reports of harmful content requiring immediate action shall be subject to expedited referral or escalation to the concerned digital services.

Violators may face fines ranging from P5 million to P20 million per violation, as well as an additional fine of P100,000 for every day of noncompliance.

Meanwhile, parents or legal guardians found to have knowingly facilitated the circumvention of age-assurance mechanisms may be fined up to P50,000 or penalized with community service and mandatory attendance at digital parenting and child safety programs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)