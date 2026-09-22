Senate OKs bills strengthening school, online child safety

THE Senate on Monday, September 21, 2026, unanimously approved on third and final reading two measures seeking to strengthen the protection of children from violence, online abuse and exploitation and ensure safer school environments.

The senators approved Senate Bill No. 2426, or the Comprehensive School Safety Act, and Senate Bill No. 1819, or the Safeguarding Against Grooming, Inducement and Predation, and Building Accountability for Technology-Facilitated Abuse or Exploitation (SAGIP BATA) Act.

SB 2426 seeks to institutionalize a framework for preventing, responding to and recovering from violence and other safety threats in schools. It requires the Department of Education (DepEd), in coordination with other government agencies, local government units (LGUs) and stakeholders, to establish a National School Safety Framework.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said the measures mark an important step toward strengthening school safety amid a series of violent incidents involving learners.

On June 22, a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City left three students dead and 15 others wounded. Two students, aged 14 and 15 were identified by police as alleged perpetrators.

At Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City, a Grade 9 student opened fire on August 18, killing a Grade 10 student before taking his own life.

On September 18, a 14-year-old Grade 9 student opened fire at Banga National High School in South Cotabato, killing two fellow students and later taking his own life. Eight others were injured.

The minors involved in these incidents were allegedly influenced by mobile games and groomers in online communities.

The Comprehensive School Safety Act provides for localized school safety plans, risk assessments, emergency response mechanisms, CCTV cameras in classrooms and common areas, and counseling and psychological support.

It also includes restrictions on the use of mobile devices and portable electronic gadgets during instructional hours, subject to exceptions.

Meanwhile, SB 1819, or the SAGIP BATA Act, seeks to strengthen the country’s framework against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children and address emerging technology-facilitated threats.

The measure covers grooming, exploitation, and manipulation across both physical and digital platforms.

It also seeks to strengthen child protection safeguards, regulatory protocols, and enforcement mechanisms to fight against technology-facilitated sexual abuse, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the orchestration if serious violent crimes against minors.

Gatchalian earlier proposed regulating the use of mobile devices and portable electronic gadgets within school premises during instructional hours, a provision reflected in the school safety measure.

House Bill No. 9943, or a measure establishing a comprehensive school discipline, early intervention, counselling, student support and violence prevention system for children and youth, was also filed in the lower chamber. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)