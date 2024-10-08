Senate panel shifts focus to Alice Guo’s alleged spy links

MANILA – The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Tuesday shifted its inquiry into allegations that dismissed mayor Alice Guo is an agent of China's Ministry of State Security.

This, after a documentary by news network Al Jazeera revealed supposed links of Guo to She Zhijiang, a self-confessed Chinese spy detained in Thailand.

During the 15th public hearing of the panel into Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs), Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros presented before the panel a recorded Zoom interview with Wang Fu Gui, the cellmate and friend of She to whom he entrusted to handle some of his declassified files that included Guo's dossier.

Wang confirmed that based on She's files, Guo is indeed a Chinese spy "but not a special one."

"It just so happens there is a copy of her state security background there and her situation with Mr. She has a lot of similarities," Wang said.

While overseas special agents recruited by China's State Security include spies who collect intelligence, Wang said many others work for the political and economic interests of the Chinese government, such as officials and businessmen in some countries.

In the documentary, She was arrested by Thai authorities for allegedly being a major investor in the "Golden Triangle" involved in scams, human trafficking and forced labor.

Wang confirmed that POGOs and scamming businesses are related to China's spying operations, and has a lot to do with the "Chinese government's exuberant intelligence."

"There's also the fact that all of this is totally connected to the Belt and Road, which is also just part of a huge united front and intelligence strategic plan for the whole world, including foreign colonization tactics," he said.

Launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, China’s Belt and Road Initiative or the New Silk Road is a wide range of development and investment initiatives devised to link East Asia and Europe through physical infrastructure.

Guo's campaign when she ran for mayor in Bamban, Tarlac was in fact arranged by China's Ministry of State Security, according to Wang.

With She expressing his willingness to cooperate with the Philippine government, Hontiveros is eyeing to talk to him.

"I wish to express that we really need to talk to She Zhijiang and the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), hopefully, should make it happen," Hontiveros said.

Wang said She is now being "severely suppressed by the Chinese government" after his revelation on the espionage case involving Guo.

"Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Mr. She Zhijiang has been placed under strict surveillance in Thai prisons and his contact with the outside world has been restricted," he said.

The panel then proceeded to continue its executive session with Guo and other resource persons. (PNA)