Manila

Senate panel swiftly approves OVP proposed budget

Sara Duterte in Senate hearing
MANILA. In this file photo, Vice President Sara Duterte briefed senators on proposed 2025 budget of the Office of Vice President (OVP).Senate of the Philippines photo
THE Senate Committee on Finance has swiftly approved the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) proposed P902.895 million budget for 2026.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri moved for the budget’s approval less than an hour after deliberations began, citing parliamentary courtesy.

The motion was seconded by Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, with no objections raised.

Of the OVP’s requested budget, more than P275.18 million was allocated for its programs, including:

  • Magnegosyo ’ta Day (Individuals and CSOs) – 1,980 target individuals

  • Pagbabago Campaign – 200,000 target learners

  • Disaster Operation – 55,000 target families

  • R.I.I.C.E. Food Bags – 50,000 individuals/families

  • Kalusugan Food Truck – 1,800 volunteers

  • Libreng Sakay – 1.2 million commuters

  • You Can Be VP – 2 learners

  • Wheelchair Distribution – 1,160 clients

The agency’s 2026 proposed budget does not include allocations for confidential funds.

The OVP’s proposal is 21 percent higher than its 2025 budget but significantly lower than the nearly P1.9 billion allocated in 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

